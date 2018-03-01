WATCH: Sen. Hatch calls Affordable Care Act supporters ‘stupid,’ ‘dumbass’ people

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senator Orrin Hatch didn't mince words when he spoke about Affordable Care Act supporters in a speech given Thursday at the American Enterprise Institute.

"We [...] finally did away with the individual mandate tax that was established under that wonderful bill called 'Obamacare.' Now, if you didn't catch on, I was being very sarcastic. That was the stupidest, dumbass bill that I've ever seen. Now, some of you may have loved it. If you do, you are one of the stupidest, dumbass people I've ever met. This was one-- and there are a lot of 'em up on Capitol Hill from time ," Hatch said.

Hatch called the individual mandate a regressive part of the tax code and "one of the great ironies of Obamacare."

Matt Whitlock, a spokesman for Senator Hatch's office, sent Fox 13 this statement: “The comments were obviously made in jest, but what’s not a joke is the harm Obamacare has caused for countless Utahns.”

The office of Mitt Romney, who is running to replace Hatch at the end of his term, declined to comment.

Click here to watch Sen. Hatch's entire speech at American Enterprise Institute. (The Obamacare comments start around the 19 minute mark.)