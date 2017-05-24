Isolated thunderstorms with strong winds hitting parts of Utah

Posted 3:13 pm, May 24, 2017, by , and , Updated at 07:15PM, May 24, 2017
A cool front is hitting northern Utah late Wednesday night through Thursday morning.

Ahead of the front, winds have picked up and isolated thunderstorms are developing across northern Utah.

These thunderstorms are producing strong microburst winds.

Temperatures will be cooler Thursday with a chance of showers on Friday.

