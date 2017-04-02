Community reacts after LDS Church announces Saratoga Springs Temple

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah -- Utah residents and Saratoga Springs officials expressed excitement Sunday after The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Saratoga Springs is among five newly announced sites for future temples.

Details on the timeline for construction and the specific location of the Saratoga Springs Temple have not yet been announced, but it will be the 18th temple the LDS Church has built in the Beehive State.

Many outside the LDS Conference Center were thrilled about the announcement, which was made during the Sunday morning session of the faith's 187th Annual General Conference.

“It’s evidence that the work is moving here right in the heart of Zion," said Thom Wight of Layton. "We’re excited.”

Crystal Worthen lives in Vernon, which is about 45 miles south and west of Saratoga Springs.

“This was so awesome," she said. "What a blessing to hear the prophet announce that there’s going to be a temple in Saratoga Springs. I have prayed for that my whole life."

Saratoga Springs Mayor Jim Miller stated online that he and the city council are thrilled by the announcement and the city looks forward to working with the LDS Church on the making the temple a part of their community.

His full statement reads:

"On behalf of myself, the City Council and many of our residents, we are thrilled to have this sacred building added to our community. There are many faithful members of the LDS Church in Saratoga Springs and the surrounding area who will benefit from having this new temple located in our city. Saratoga Springs looks forward to working with the LDS Church in making this new temple a beautiful part of our community."

Representative Mia Love also released a statement following the announcement. The Republican representing Utah's Fourth Congressional District previously served as the Mayor of Saratoga Springs.