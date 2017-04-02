Saratoga Springs among sites for five newly announced LDS Temples

SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Sunday they will build five new temples, and Saratoga Springs is on the list.

President Thomas S. Monson announced the new temples during the Sunday morning session of the faith’s 187th Annual General Conference.

The new temples will be in Brasilia, Brazil; the greater Manila, Philippines area; Nairobi, Kenya; Pocatello, Idaho; and Saratoga Springs, Utah.

The five temples announced Sunday join an additional 22 that have already been announced or that are under construction. There are 155 temples currently in operation, meaning there are 182 temples worldwide in various stages of completion or planning.

There are currently 16 temples operating in Utah, and the Saratoga Springs Temple is expected to be the 18th once it is complete. The Cedar City Temple, the 17th, is scheduled to be dedicated on December 10 of this year. According to a press release, there are 2.1 million members of the LDS Church in Utah.

The temple in Pocatello will be the 6th operating temple in Idaho. In addition to the three currently operating, the Idaho Falls Temple will reopen next year after renovations are completed and the Meridian Temple is scheduled to be dedicated November 19.

The Brasilia Temple is the 10th temple announced in Brasil, six of which are currently operating. There are 1.3 million members of the LDS Church in Brazil, a press release states, which is the third highest number of members in any country behind the U.S. and Mexico.

The temple in the greater Manila, Philippines area will be the second temple in Manila, as the Manila Philippines Temple was dedicated in 1984. There are four total temples announced or dedicated in the Philippines, which is home to nearly 750,000 members of the LDS Church.

The temple in Nairobi, Kenya is expected to serve 30,000 members in East Africa. There are three operating temples in Africa and two more under construction. There are two in addition to the Nairobi Temple that have been announced, bringing the total of temples announced or operating in Africa to eight.

According to the LDS Church, Mormons consider temples to be the “house of the Lord” and among the most sacred places on Earth. While all are welcome to attend Sunday services in meetinghouses or chapels, temples are only open to faithful members for various ceremonies, like marriage.

While temples are generally closed to the public once dedicated, most dedications are preceded by a free and public open house. The open house for the Cedar City Temple is October 27 through November 18 with a few dates excepted. Click here for details on the open houses for the Cedar City, Meridian, and Tucson temples.