Utah drops objection to same-sex parent adoptions
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah is getting out of adoptions involving same-sex parents.
In court filings obtained by FOX 13, the Utah Department of Health said it “no longer requires clarification of the law and will issue amended birth certificates” to same-sex couples seeking so-called “second parent adoptions.”
The Utah Attorney General’s Office had intervened in the adoptions while it appealed Amendment 3, which defined marriage as between a man and a woman and did not recognize anything else. A federal judge and the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals had struck it down, but the state was asking the U.S. Supreme Court to hear the case.
On Monday, the nation’s top court declined to hear any same-sex marriage cases, making it legal in Utah. As a result, Utah has now dropped all of its legal fights over the issue.
Trish Ramirez
This hateful, bigoted State is finally learning that the real world won’t allow religious bullying by a make-believe theocracy. Congratulations to these families for finally being treated as human beings and parents and not as second-class citizens. This is a HUGE win for ALL LGBT parents – it will allow them to protect their children from an over-reaching state bureaucracy, allow all parents in these largely blended families the same legal rights afforded to any other straight blended family.
This will protect children and families.
Can you imagine, being in a blended family and having no legal standing with the children that you raise as your own? Having no right to visit them as a parent in the hospital, having them taken from you by the state if something happens to your spouse?
This is a clear demonstration – one of the clearest – that allowing LGBT couples the same family rights as straight couples (including adoption rights and the right to marriage) is NOT about giving ‘special’ rights to anyone – it also not about taking rights or status away from anyone else. It is about doing away with a social injustice and demanding that all families and all children be protected by the same rights.
That is all.
If you think that this ruling (or these collective rulings) are taking something from you, depriving you of some social status that you consider special to you, then you really need to pull your head out. Because if this is your concern, you are more concerned about being ‘better’ than other people than you are about what is right and just.
Of course, this is precisely the attitude that one might expect from someone narcissistic enough to refer to themselves as a ‘saint.’
bob
Pot, meet Kettle.
Heinrich Himmler was warm and charming compared to you. You are one of the most hateful, nasty people I’ve ever encountered.
I don’t know what horrible think happened to you in your childhood to make you this way, but you have my pity.
LouAnn
TRISH RAMIREZ 66% of this state voted against LGBT and it is the citizens who did not want that life style here in this state so if you want to blame any one blame your neighbors and leave the churches alone they have the right to say what they want and if you do not like it move out of our state for one I am saddened that they have given up due to even though I have them in my family line does not mean I have to condone or like it I just do not associate with them on any matter I just don’t have anything to do with them at all as well as others on the street I will not recognize them. they might get married and that is saying that we live in BABYLON in today’s standards it is wrong got did not make 2 men or 2 women in the beginning he hade 1 man and 1 women so every one is going against Gods law and they will be punished! I am so glad I am one that does not have to be as bigoted as you are!
Ibugly
Whoa Louann, One giant run on sentence of pure hatred. Buy a comma or a period, or better yet, buy a heart.
Christina
Base on your response, I’m assuming your Mormon. If you seek justice to Gods expectations you should research your religion from the beginning, good and bad. Secondly, Utah does not belong to the Mormons, it’s part of America and it belongs to Americans, you should take your advice and get out of this state if you don’t like the laws that have been applied, I’m sure you won’t have trouble find a new state.
