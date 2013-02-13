Go
Search
Watch Now:
The Place
Fox 13 TV Schedule
Search
Contact Us
fox13now.com
Menu
News
Good Day Utah
Community
The Place
Sports
Contests
Traffic
Events
Weather
51°
51°
Low
45°
High
54°
Fri
31°
52°
Sat
24°
36°
Sun
20°
32°
See complete forecast
Severe weather alert
Watch Live: Sundance Film Festival kicks off in Park City
Need a CAR? But you’ve had a tough time
finding financing? 1-800 START OVER can help.
Nominate Your Cool School
Big Budah visits a Cool School each week!
Popular
President Russell M. Nelson announced as 17th President of LDS church
Man beaten after trying to help woman in Salt Lake City bar
Troopers identify one killed in fatal accident on US-189 in Provo Canyon
SLC moves ahead with massive development project
Latest News
Woman confesses to a killing after police spot murder weapon in her Facebook photo
Wells Fargo glitch drains some accounts, infuriates customers
Two arrested after SLC police find them passed out in idling car
Beef and Asparagus Pasta Toss
×
Email Alerts