Utah’s governor announces fire and fireworks ban on state lands

SALT LAKE CITY — As numerous wildfires burn across Utah, Gov. Gary Herbert reminded people there is a ban on fires and fireworks on state lands.

Speaking to reporters at his monthly news conference on Wednesday, Gov. Herbert said conditions are not good right now with hot temperatures in the forecast and dry fuels across the state.

“Let’s be careful where we build campfires, let’s be careful where we light fireworks,” he said.

Gov. Herbert said he had no authority to enact fireworks bans, except on state lands. Local cities and towns have that power under laws recently passed by the Utah State Legislature, he said.

The governor said the state planned to run a series of public service announcements reminding Utahns about the extreme fire danger in the state ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.