Police: Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette building in Maryland

UPDATE: Police stated in a press conference around 2:45 p.m. MDT that five people have been killed and several more people were injured.

Police say the suspect is in custody and is being interviewed by detectives and that the building is “secure from a tactical standpoint.”

Police believe there are no more shooters and that the scene is clear, but they are still investigating and processing the scene.

Police say officers responded within 60-90 seconds and quickly took the suspect into custody. A witness told Fox News the gunman surrendered after being surrounded by police.

President Trump tweeted about the incident around 2:50 p.m., saying his thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families and expressing gratitude to first responders.

Prior to departing Wisconsin, I was briefed on the shooting at Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. Thank you to all of the First Responders who are currently on the scene. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 28, 2018

ANNAPOLIS, Maryland — Multiple people were shot and killed at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis Thursday afternoon, Fox News reports.

Law enforcement confirms multiple people have been killed and one suspect is in custody, Fox News reports. As of about 2 p.m. MDT, police at the scene said they believe there is only one suspect but they are still working to confirm the building is safe.

No details about the suspect have been released at this point.

Fox News reports there are at least four victims, but specific information about their conditions are unknown.

Video from the scene shows numerous emergency units on scene, and several people have been shown walking out of the area with their hands up. Local police tell Fox News the building has been evacuated and that police are currently searching the building.

Phil Davis, a reporter for the Capital Gazette, tweeted about his experience.

“A single shooter shot multiple people at my office, some of whom are dead,” Davis wrote. “Gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees. Can’t say much more and don’t want to declare anyone dead, but it’s bad.”

He later added: “There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you’re under your desk and then hear the gunman reload.”

Fox 13 News has not independently verified the details of Davis’ account.

The Baltimore Sun owns the Capital Gazette, and police have swept the newsroom at Baltimore Sun as a precaution. Police in New York told Fox News that, out of an abundance of caution, they are mobilizing personnel to respond to all major media outlets in their area.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan posted a statement on Twitter, saying he is “devastated to learn of this tragedy.”

Absolutely devastated to learn of this tragedy in Annapolis. I am in contact with County Executive Steve Schuh, and @MDSP is on the scene assisting @AACOPD. Please, heed all warnings and stay away from the area. Praying for those at the scene and for our community. https://t.co/bI6PdUjHfh — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) June 28, 2018

