× ‘Black Mountain Fire’ threatens town of Minersville

MINERSVILLE, Utah — A new wildfire that started Thursday afternoon is threatening the town of Minersville.

According to Utah Fire Info, the “Highway 130 Fire” is two miles south of Minersville, and it threatens the town and infrastructure.

As of 2:40 p.m. Thursday, the fire – formerly known as the Highway 130 Fire – is 4,000 acres.

The fire has forced officials to close Highway 130 in the area.

A tweet from Utah Fire Info said the wildfire was human-caused.