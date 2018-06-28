Greek Burgers with Tzatziki Sauce

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Greek Burgers

1 lb. lean ground beef

2 garlic cloves, diced

1 teaspoon oregano

1/2 teaspoon dried dill

2 ounces feta cheese, crumbled

2 tablespoons white or red onion, diced

4 hamburger buns, any kind

Salt and Pepper, to taste

Tzatziki Sauce

3 cups Greek yogurt

3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1 garlic clove, minced

1 large cucumber, peeled, diced

1 tablespoon fresh dill or 1/2 teaspoon dried dill

Salt and Pepper, to taste

Suggested Toppings

Tomato slices

Lettuce

For the burgers, mix all of the ingredients together in a large bowl. Form 4 patties. Cook on greased grill or skillet up to medium high heat to desired doneness.

For the tzatziki sauce, mix all ingredients together. (For best flavor, make ahead of time. Cover and refrigerate for at least two hours before serving).

To serve, place a burger on each bun. Top with desired amount of tzatziki sauce and suggested toppings (tomatoes and lettuce), if using. Serve immediately.

Sponsor: Utah Beef Council