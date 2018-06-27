‘West Valley Fire’ in southern Utah burns thousands of acres within view of nearby homes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah -- A wildfire is quickly growing near the Pine Valley in Washington County.

It's called the "West Valley Fire" and had burned 2,000 acres since it began around 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon and was still zero percent contained by late Wednesday night.

The flames are just miles away from ten homes.

“I hear 'oh my gosh mom there's a fire outside' we come running outside to see this blaze of smoke on Pine Valley Mountain,” said Jennifer Cannon of New Harmony who lives about five miles from the blaze.

She started recording as the smoke billowed over her home.

“This is massive, massive amount of smoke we got going on out here,” Cannon said as the wind roared in the background.

With extreme winds, Mother Nature is not helping firefighters get the blaze under control.

“It's zero percent contained," Nick Howell, West Valley Fire Information Officer said. "We're working on getting crews to the area,"

Because it's in the wilderness, access is a huge challenge. While it's mostly dry brush there are nearly a dozen homes three to five miles from the flames near the mill flat trail head.

“Firefighters are in there now to do structure protection and assessing the area of what they can do in the event the fire does reach that property,” Howell said.

Those who live near the area aren't surprised to see the flames take over the mountainside.

“It's pretty dry, pretty arid, we don't get a lot of moisture right here,” Cannon said.

While she isn't worried about the fire reaching her house, Cannon said the smell of smoke is overwhelming as she and her daughter watched the sun set.

“My daughter is in love with it," Cannon said. "She thinks it's an awesome photo opportunity."

She knows firefighters are out there doing all they can. “Stay safe and we thank you for what you're doing,” Cannon said.

There is no official cause but at this point, investigators strongly believe it is a human caused fire.

Crews expect weather conditions to get much worse Thursday, so they are bringing in hot shot crews, seven fire engines, two helicopters and several heavy air tankers.