Multiple agencies respond to ‘Dry Canyon Fire’ near Parowan

PAROWAN, Utah —Multiple local, state and federal fire agencies have responded to a fire near in Dry Canyon, near Parowan.

According to Parowan Police shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday, the fire is estimated at five to seven acres.

The fire is in an area of heavy vegetation with steep cliffs to one side, police said.

“We ask for everyone to stay away from SR 143 to assist in a reduction of traffic. We will give further updates as information is released,” a Facebook post from Parowan Police said.