LDS Church makes donation to Children’s Justice Center to aid abuse victims

SALT LAKE CITY – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is taking a stand against child abuse.

Wednesday, female leaders from the Church’s organizations for women, youth and children presented a $50,000 donation to the Children’s Justice Center (CJC).

The CJC offers victims of abuse a comfortable environment to share their stories with police and connects victims to counselors.

“We support everything that they do,” Cristina Franco, the Second Counselor in the Primary General Presidency said.

The CJC has 23 locations across the state. The funds will mostly be used to provide long awaited upgrades to facilities in rural areas.

“Those kids from Logan to Blanding and everywhere in between are going to get the same quality of care and the same, safe setting that the kids here in Salt Lake County receive,” Tracy Tabet, administrator of the Children’s Justice Center said.

“Little towns need these resources just as much as the big towns,” Jean Bingham, Relief Society General President said.

Church representatives believe the CJC offers much needed services.

“It’s critical for children to feel they have a safe space,” Bingham said.

The LDS Church hopes this donation sends a loud message that it will do all it can to assist victims of abuse.

“Abuse happens everywhere,” Bonnie Cordon, Young Women General President said. “It’s a community problem and we all need to be part of it. It’s not a church problem, it is a societal problem.”

The Church also presented a $25,000 donation to the “A Breeze of Hope Foundation” to assist abuse victims in Bolivia.