Joe Jackson, father of Michael Jackson, dead at 89

Joe Jackson has died at age 89 after a battle with cancer.

TMZ reports the patriarch of the Jackson family died early Wednesday morning in Los Angeles.

Fox News reports Joe Jackson was hospitalized last week and was battling terminal cancer.

Jackson had a complicated relationship with his son, the late Michael Jackson. Fox News reports the younger Jackson told media his father beat him and sometimes turned violent during rehearsals.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.