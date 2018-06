× Sheriff: ‘It appears 3 or 4 homes destroyed’ in Fruitland Shed fire

FRUITLAND, Utah — A wildfire sparked two miles east of Fruitland Wednesday afternoon.

The “Fruitland Shed Fire” is affecting traffic on US-40 in both directions.

“It appears 3 or 4 homes destroyed by the #FruitlandShedFire, per DCSO Chief Deputy Travis Tucker. Firefighters ‘getting a handle’ on fire now, he says,” a tweet from Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office said.

