Vehicle crashes into Wendy’s in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Emergency units are responding after a vehicle smashed into a Wendy’s restaurant Tuesday morning.

Det. Wilking with Salt Lake City Police confirmed the crash occurred at a Wendy’s near 1090 South and 300 West. Fox 13 News first heard report of the crash around 10:45 a.m.

Photos from the scene submitted by Christopher Ferro show the vehicle partially inside the store after the crash.

Police say a male may have suffered injuries, but no further details were immediately available.

