× Two killed, suspect in custody after West Valley City double homicide

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah – Two people were killed in a double homicide after an argument broke out in a West Valley City neighborhood Tuesday evening.

The incident happened near 1400 W. and 3350 S.

According to the West Valley City Police Department, a suspect, who lived in a nearby home, got into an argument with a man and woman who were living in an outbuilding on the suspect’s property.

The man and the woman were both shot and killed by the suspect, police said.

The suspect was taken into custody and witnesses of the incident were being interviewed by officers.

Police did not release the homicide suspect’s name at the time of this report.

This is a breaking news story. Fox 13 has a crew on scene and additional details will be posted as they become available.