× Firework restrictions ramp up in Utah ahead of summer holidays

SALT LAKE CITY – Fireworks laws are in effect this summer and that means new laws for Utahans to follow. However, the problem is local police struggle to enforce them, so they are urging neighbors to treat the law and their neighborhood with respect by following the new regulations for their city.

The new state law allows most Utah cities to light off fireworks from July 2 to July 5 between 11:00 a.m. and 11:00 p.m., except on July 4 until midnight. Also, fireworks are allowed from July 22 to July 25 from 11:00 a.m. until 11:00 p.m., except on July 24 until midnight. If you are caught violating that law or lighting one off in a restricted area, the fine has increased from $750 to $1,000.

“It’s pretty difficult for us because often times, by the time we get to that location, the fireworks are done,” explained Salt Lake City Police Department detective, Greg Wilking. “It’s really about being a good neighbor and about being a part of the community that you live in.”

Local police departments get inundated with calls from people complaining about fireworks going off illegally in their neighborhood.

“We would actually have to catch them in the act of lighting that firework and that makes It really difficult too,” said Detective Wilking.

A Sandy fireworks stand, Mad Matt’s Fireworks on 9000th and State Street, does its due diligence by educating its customers on when and where it’s safe to legal to set off your newly bought fireworks.

“We always make sure to tell them, ‘know your dates are here and here,’” said fireworks salesman Adam Krogh. “Otherwise, where else are they going to hear it, except maybe the news or doing their own research?”

Law enforcement appreciates any further education the public can give each other.

Here is a link to city by city fireworks restrictions in Utah:

https://firemarshal.utah.gov/department-services/fireworks-restricted-areas/