6-year-old in extremely critical condition after near drowning in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah – A 6-year-old boy was flown to the hospital in extremely critical condition after a near drowning in Taylorsville Monday evening.

According to Sergeant Melody Gray with the Unified Police Department, the boy was being watched by a babysitter by a pool Monday around 7:25 p.m. at 5486 S. Portside Way in Taylorsville.

Gray said the child was found in a pool and was most likely underwater for five to seven minutes.

Witnesses pulled the boy from the pool and began CPR until medical personnel arrived.

The boy was taken to the hospital then flown to Primary Children’s Hospital in extremely critical condition.

This is an ongoing news story. Details will be posted as they become available.