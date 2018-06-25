× Gas leak prompts road closures at Southern Utah University

CEDAR CITY, Utah – A gas leak near Southern Utah University (SUU) prompted road closures on campus Monday afternoon.

At around 12:20 p.m., a gas line owned by Dominion Energy was damaged near the SUU Business Building, Kenzie Lundberg, internal communications specialist for SUU said.

Lundberg said the gas leak was isolated and there was no official danger, though some Cedar City residents may have been without gas while the line was fixed.

During the incident, SUU Campus Police closed University Blvd between 300 West and 800 West so work crews could access the area. As of 2:00 p.m. Monday the roads had been reopened.

“After the line was damaged, a gas odor was reported in the area,” Lundberg wrote. “SUU Facilities Management immediately evacuated the Leadership Engagement Center, Campus Call Center and the Business Building construction site. Gas was shut off to the J.L. Sorenson Physical Education Building. Individuals’ safety is SUU’s primary concern and Facilities is checking each building on campus for other possible concerns.”

Lundberg advised the SUU community to call 435-865-8690 if a natural gas smell was noticed.