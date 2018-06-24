× Utah Shakespeare Festival cancels play due to ‘culturally insensitive’ comments by director

ST. GEORGE NEWS – There are dozens of shows to see at the 2018 Utah Shakespeare Festival, but don’t plan on seeing “Pearl’s in the House” after festival officials say comments by the director have lead to its cancellation.

According to St. George News, the show was scheduled to run Aug. 25-Oct. 20, but due “insensitive emails” sent by the play’s creator/guest director, Art Manke, it has been removed from the roster of performances.

While no details have been released about the emails, the festival issued the following statement:

“These communications, which were brought to our attention after the fact, were not in harmony with the values and mission of the Festival which includes a deep commitment to diversity and inclusion. The Festival regrets the harm this incident caused a potential member of our company and artists who were planning to work on the show, and any inconveniences it may cause our guests.”

St. George News reports the musical was workshopped at last year’s Utah Shakespeare Festival and it focused on Pearl Bailey, an African-American actress and singer who also served as a special delegate to the United Nations.

