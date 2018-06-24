Friends remember North Ogden man who died at Flaming Gorge Reservoir

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROY, Utah — Friends and co-workers gathered at the Angler’s Den fishing store to grieve for a man who died in a boating accident in Wyoming this weekend.

Friends say Lance Henninger devoted his entire life to the outdoors and fishing.

“It was a very terrible phone call to get first think this morning,” said Brandt Hogge, a friend of Henninger for more than 30 years.

The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office says three people were on a boat at the Flaming Gorge Reservoir when severe weather caused it to capsize. Two men were rescued, but the third drowned. While the sheriff has not released the identity of the victim, friends say that person is Lance Henninger.

“I don’t think Lance would have wanted to be anywhere else but on the gorge when he was called,” said Nick Andrews, a friend and co-worker.

Henninger worked at the Angler’s Den since it opened 14 years ago.

“He was a great guy,” said Wade Jacklin, the manager of the Angler’s Den. “He absolutely loved children, loved to help people when they’d come in the store. He liked seeing them succeed.”

He picked up the sport of fishing as a child, and through the years, he became an expert.

“He knew pretty much everything that goes on with fishing,” Andrews said.

At the Angler’s Den, friends looked through old photographs of Henninger smiling, fishing and living life to the fullest.

“I can’t tell you how much they’ll mean to me now that he’s gone,” Hogge said.

Those snapshots will help preserve the memory of a dear friend.

“He’ll never be forgotten,” Hogge said.

Friends tell FOX13, Henninger leaves behind a wife and two young sons.