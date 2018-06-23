× One injured, one in custody after stabbing in Nephi

NEPHI, Utah — One man was taken to a hospital and another man was arrested after a stabbing in Nephi Saturday.

Clint Bowles, a Senior Officer with Nephi City Police Department, said the incident happened around 6 p.m. near 80 North and 300 East in Nephi.

One man stabbed another man, and the victim was taken to hospital to be treated for multiple stab wounds. His exact condition is unknown.

Bowles said the other man has been arrested.

The parties involved have not been identified, and the motive for the stabbing was not immediately clear.