Man killed in Sanpete County ATV accident

MOUNT PLEASANT – A man has died after an ATV accident near the Aspen Hills Sub-division Friday night.

A Search and Rescue team law enforcement responded after a 9-1-1 call reported the accident.

The Sanpete Sheriff’s Office says the 66-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and then transported off the mountain.

The man had been riding alone and, police say, when he didn’t return when he was supposed to they began searching.

He was found by a family friend who made the 9-1-1 call.

Authorities say they will not be releasing the victim’s name at this time.