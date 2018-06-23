× Bangerter car crash critically injures two overnight

TAYLORSVILLE- Three people were sent to the hospital Saturday morning after police say a car ran a red light causing an accident.

Unified Police say a car was driving on 5400 South when it ran the red light on Bangerter Highway and t-boned another car around 2 a.m.

Firefighters were forced to cut two people out of the second car and took them to the hospital in critical condition.

According to police the driver and passenger in the other vehicle are in poor condition as well.

Lt. Manfred Lassig with the Unified Police Department says they are still investigating why the car ran the red light.