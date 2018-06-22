Utah’s Attorney General meets with Facebook over data sharing and privacy

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes met with Facebook executives to discuss privacy concerns and the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

Reyes, who is attending the National Association of Attorneys General meeting in Portland, Ore., was among a group of attorneys general who met behind closed-doors with Facebook executives. Attorneys general across the nation have raised questions and have been critical about the social media giant’s privacy practices.

In a Facebook post, Reyes posted a picture of him with Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg and revealed the discussion included Cambridge Analytica and bias concerns.

“Appreciate them coming to meet with me face-to-face, their candor, willingness to answer hard Qs, & cooperation working w/ me on legislation, regulation & policies to prevent unauthorized data sharing & other harmful activity. I am very encouraged by FB’s proactive approach,” Reyes wrote.

“BTW, regardless of how you feel about FB, they have been one of our best partners in locating missing children, combatting human trafficking, fighting sex exploitation, interdicting on terrorism while still trying to protect user info & privacy. We will keep watching them closely but also need to give recognition when it’s due.”

The Utah Attorney General’s Office would not comment on whether it has any investigation under way into Facebook.