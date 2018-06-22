Paving project to impact travel on SR 73 in the Eagle Mountain area for the next couple of months

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Transportation will begin a paving project on state route 73 Monday morning.

The project will repave ten miles of the road, from 200 south in Cedar Fort to Foothill Boulevard in Saratoga Springs.

Work will begin the week of June 25 and continue through August.

Crews will work Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. with the possibility of work on some Sundays.

Udot says all lanes will be open during peak travel times, but at other times, one-way flagging will take place with only one lane in one direction open at a time.

That stretch of SR 73 is the Cory Wride Memorial Highway, named for the Salt Lake County Sheriff Sergeant who was shot and killed Jan. 30, 2014 when he made a traffic stop along SR 73 outside Eagle Mountain.