Former North Logan City employee spends more than $89K of public money on mobile game

NORTH LOGAN, Utah — A former North Logan City employee has pleaded guilty to using public funds to play a mobile game.

Adam Winger pleaded guilty to felony theft and forgery, and in a plea bargain, another felony count of unlawful dealing with property by a fiduciary was dropped.

Winger was director of the North Logan City Library for about three years when he spent more than $89,000 on the mobile app, “Game of War.”

Investigators discovered hundreds of credit purchases for Amazon, iTunes, and Google Play gift cards.

Those were used to purchase Amazon coins which can be used to purchase apps and in-app purchases.

Most of the purchases were made with North Logan city credit cards.

Winger has agreed to pay $78,000 in restitution by a date to be determined at his sentencing which is scheduled for Aug. 13.

If he hasn’t paid the debt by the determined date, Winger will have to repay the full $89,000.