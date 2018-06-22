Crews battling wildfire in Summit County, still zero percent contained

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah -- Crews are battling a wildfire in Summit County that is zero percent contained and has forced the evacuation of several cabins and campsites.

The Monviso fire was first reported Thursday afternoon and a type 3 Incident Management Team began fighting the fire Friday.

It's burning in a remote and rugged area of the North Slope of the Uinta Mountains.

The fire quickly spread to 50 acres because there are pockets of dead and downed trees in the forest which is made up of mixed conifer trees.

The State Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands says the fire started burning around 11:30 a.m. Thursday, and that it appears to have been human-caused.

115 people are battling the blaze and planes are dropping fire retardant on the flames.

The Mirror Lake Highway is open, but motorists are asked to not stop on the highway as long as fire crews are in the area.