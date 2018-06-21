Wildfire in Summit County prompts evacuations

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — A wildfire has caused evacuations in the Monviso subdivision and nearby Forest Service campgrounds in Summit County Thursday night.

Utah Fire authorities say the Monviso Fire is burning on about 50 acres and is 0 percent contained.

The Monviso subdivision has been evacuated along with nearby Forest Service campgrounds. It was not immediately clear how many people are affected by the evacuation order.

The fire appears to be in a rural area within the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest. Smoke is visible from Mirror Lake Highway.

Hot Shot crews arrived at the scene to assist with the fire around 9 p.m. Thursday, and two additional helicopters are expected to arrive Friday morning.

The cause of the fire is unknown.