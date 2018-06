× Vehicle fire backs up I-15 traffic in Utah County

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — The Utah Department of Transportation reports a vehicle has caught fire on northbound I-15 in Utah County Thursday afternoon.

A tweet from UDOT said the vehicle is near mile post 284 (3800 N) and the right lane is closed.

The scene is expected to be cleared by 2:17 p.m

