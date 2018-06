× Utah Jazz pick Grayson Allen in Round 1 of NBA Draft

BROOKLYN, New York — The Utah Jazz selected Grayson Allen with the 21st pick in Round 1 of the NBA Draft Thursday night.

Allen is a shooting guard who played for Duke from 2014-2018.

According to Duke, Allen played 142 games for Duke and averaged 14.1 points per game. He scored a total of 1,996 points in his time at Duke and had 432 assists.

The Jazz took to Twitter after the pick to welcome Allen to Utah.