Suspect in attempted robbery at Bountiful Pawn charged with 11 robberies

SALT LAKE CITY — A man accused of attempting to rob a pawn shop in Bountiful Pawn in May has been charged with 11 robberies in a federal indictment.

Alexander C. Sanchez, aka Alexyanis Cutino Jimenez, also faces 11 counts of using, carrying, and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

In addition to the attempt robbery in Bountiful, the indictment also charges Sanchez with five robberies in West Valley City from January to May, three robberies in Salt Lake City in January and February, a robbery in West Jordan in February and robbery in Millcreek in March, a news release from the Department of Justice said.

In addition to those crimes, Sanchez is also suspected in several robberies in Oklahoma, Colorado and Texas. He was arrested in Houston on May 25.

On May 4, Sanchez and a second robber – whom police identified as 40-year-old Kleydys Arbolaez-Hernandez – attempted to rob Bountiful Pawn just after 10 a.m., according to police.

One of the men pointed a gun at a clerk in a pawn shop, the news release said, but the clerk was able to run into an office while the robber was distracted. The clerk then fatally shot Arbolaez-Hernandez.