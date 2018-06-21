× Fox News contributor Charles Krauthammer dead at 68

Charles Krauthammer, a longtime Fox News contributor and a Pulitzer Prize winner, has died at age 68.

Fox News reports the death was expected after Krauthammer wrote a letter to colleagues, friends and viewers earlier in the month saying recent tests had revealed that his cancer had returned.

“Recent tests have revealed that the cancer has returned,” he wrote. “There was no sign of it as recently as a month ago, which means it is aggressive and spreading rapidly. My doctors tell me their best estimate is that I have only a few weeks left to live. This is the final verdict. My fight is over.”

Krauthammer was most recently known for nightly appearances as a panelist on Fox News’ “Special Report with Bret Bair” and as a commentator on various Fox shows.

Krauthammer was a Harvard trained psychologist and won the Pulitzer Prize for Commentary for his columns for the Washington Post in 1987.

