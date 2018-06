Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — MOSAIC Inter-Faith Ministries hosted its annual World Refugee Day of Prayer in Salt Lake City.

"We wanted to celebrate by having the spiritual and religious community come together and to be able to be uplifted, and spiritually aware of refugees," said Amber Lynn Thomas, a University of Utah gerontology student who organized the event.

Thomas said she hopes the event increases community awareness of the needs and issues surrounding refugees.

Visit http://www.lssu.org/ for more information.