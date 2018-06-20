Utah school safety task force makes recommendations, more bills coming after mass killings

SALT LAKE CITY — A panel convened by Utah’s top political leaders to discuss ways to increase school safety in the aftermath of mass shootings will make its recommendations today.

The Utah School Safety Commission is expected to unveil the recommendations at a news conference Wednesday morning. The commission of various stakeholders was convened with Gov. Gary Herbert’s blessing in the aftermath of the mass shooting in Parkland, Fla.

Meanwhile, members of the Utah State Legislature have already begun discussing new bills. Rep. Stephen Handy, R-Layton, announced he would resurrect his bill that would allow people to seek an emergency restraining order to take a firearm from a severely mentally ill person.

“There’s no single solution to prevent mass killings,” Rep. Handy told the Law Enforcement & Criminal Justice Interim Committee. “But perhaps these red flag laws… could turn the tide.”

The proposed legislation has already drawn heated pushback from gun rights groups, some of whom testified against it on Wednesday. Committee Chairman Rep. Lee Perry, R-Perry, signaled that he was willing to let the bill be debated in the interim leading up to the 2019 legislative session.