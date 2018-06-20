One dead in shooting outside Dept. of Workforce Services in SLC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — Police in Salt Lake City are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred downtown early Wednesday morning.

According to SLCPD, the shooting occurred outside the Department of Workforce Services building, at 160 E 300 S.

Police received a call about the shooting at 5:25 a.m.

Sgt. Brandon Shearer of the Salt Lake City Police Department said the shooting occurred as a security guard was working to remove a trespasser from the property. The security guard has been taken into police custody and is said to be cooperative.

"If you work in the area, again, everything is still open. There may be a little bit of extra traffic just due to people trying to see what's going on, but everything should be business as usual," Shearer said.

Police haven't released the identities of the people involved.

