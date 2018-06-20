× After 15 years in Utah County, Orem Owlz baseball franchise relocating to Colorado

OREM, Utah — The Orem Owlz baseball team will be relocated to Colorado, but the move is at least two years away.

According to a news release, the move will fulfill a lifelong dream of Owlz’ majority owner, Jeff Katofsky.

“It has always been my dream to have a youth facility that could host tournaments and help develop young players from all over the country, including disadvantaged and special needs athletes,” Katofsky said. “Pueblo, Colorado has embraced the concept and provided us with the opportunity to not

only accomplish this legacy, but also to have a new stadium built for the Owlz.”

Katofsky said Utah County has been his family’s second home for 15 years and the decision to move is one of the hardest he’s ever made.

“We have loved our time in the Provo/Orem and surrounding communities,” he said. “We are so grateful for the Owlz fans and our community/corporate partners.”

The relocation date has not been determined, but is at least two seasons away.

The Owlz are planning their 2018 and 2019 seasons in Orem, with many memorable promotions.

The Owlz are a minor league farm team affiliated with the Los Angeles Angels.

The Salt Lake Bees are the Angel’s Triple-A team.