Voter registration deadline ends Tuesday for the June Primary Election

SALT LAKE CITY – Salt Lake County Clerk Sherrie Swensen is reminding county residents that Tuesday, June 19th, is the last day for voters to register online or in person at the County Clerk’s Office for the June 26th Primary Election.

Election day registration is available at vote centers during voting hours. Identification and proof of residency is required, according to a statement from the Salt Lake County Clerks office.

The Republican Party requires voters to affiliate with their party to participate in their primary. The Democratic Party does not require voters to affiliate with their party to participate in their primary.

“The Democratic Party primaries are not countywide. (The Democratic Party Primary is only in Senate District #2, and Utah House District #24.)” the statement said.

There are no primaries this year for other political parties. School board elections are nonpartisan and registered voters who reside in the two school board districts having primary elections are eligible to vote regardless of party affiliation.