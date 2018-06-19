× Suspect surrenders to police after standoff in SLC

SALT LAKE CITY – Police responded to a barricaded suspect in Salt Lake City Tuesday afternoon.

The suspect was barricaded near 400 S. Cheyanne around 2:00 p.m. Monday, the Salt Lake City Police Department said in a tweet.

The Salt Lake City Police Department said the incident was resolved shortly after it began, and the suspect surrendered to police without incident.

The “subject had been involved in Domestic dispute,” the Salt Lake City Police Department said in a tweet.

Details regarding what sparked the standoff or the domestic dispute were not known at the time of this report.

This is an ongoing story. Additional details will be posted as they become available.