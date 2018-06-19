× Car crashes into power lines in Cottonwood Heights, causing traffic delays

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah – A car crashed into power lines in Cottonwood Heights Tuesday afternoon, causing traffic delays in the area.

According to the Unified Fire Authority, the accident happened at 4500 S. and 900 E. Tuesday afternoon.

Rocky Mountain Power was en-route to assist in cleanup from the crash.

No injuries were reported as a result of the accident, though traffic was delayed while crews worked to clean up.

This is a breaking news story. Details will be posted as they become available.