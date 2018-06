× Canada legalizes marijuana nationwide after senate passes bill

CANADA – The Canadian Senate voted Tuesday evening to legalize marijuana across the entire country.

It’s been too easy for our kids to get marijuana – and for criminals to reap the profits. Today, we change that. Our plan to legalize & regulate marijuana just passed the Senate. #PromiseKept — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 20, 2018

Though the Senate passed a bill legalizing cannabis, Canadian provinces and territories still needed eight to 12 weeks to prepare for retail sales.

Trudeau’s cabinet was set to decide an official legalization date in early or mid-September.