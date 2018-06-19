× 4-year-old injured in Herriman after falling from 4th story window

HERRIMAN, Utah – A four-year-old boy fell four stories from an apartment building in Herriman Tuesday afternoon.

The fall happened around 1:30 p.m. at 5719 W. 11900 S.

According to the Unified Police Department (UPD), the child was leaning against a screen in an apartment building and fell onto an a/c unit.

The boy was taken to the hospital and was in serious condition, UPD said.

This is a breaking news story. Details will be posted as they become available.