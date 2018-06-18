Utah sees 6th largest ski season tourist numbers on record

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY - Despite mother nature, skiers and tourists aren't changing their habits, and still flocked to Utah this past winter.

This year's snow season saw just 60 percent of the average snowfall, but people from all over the world came in droves to ski the slopes.

"[This year was] the second best year ever in terms of economic impact, 1.3 billion dollars in spending from out of state and local visitors to our ski resorts," said Nathan Rafferty, President, and CEO of Ski Utah. "We ended up with our sixth-best season on record, 4.15 million skier days."

Predicting how much snow will come during any particular winter is hard, but for now, Ski Utah hopes that tourists won't change their minds, and will still choose the state as their ski trip destination next season.