The South Jordan Police Department is hiring

The South Jordan Police department is currently recruiting officers for anyone interested in a career in law enforcement. There will be four full-time police officer positions available to start July 1, 2018. They offer competitive benefits including tuition reimbursement, retirement plans, health benefits, and vacation time. Plus some candidates may receive a scholarship to attend Salt Lake Community Colleges Institute of Public Safety. The scholarship pays for the tuition to attend Law Enforcement Officer programs at the college while earning college credit. By accepting the scholarship, the RISE recipient agrees to 36 months of service for the City of South Jordan and provide 8 hours of volunteer service each month.

Entry pay starting at $20.96/$43,596.80 to $31.47/$65,499.20 plus a step plan that includes a 2.75% pay increase for each year of full-time officer years of experience. A longevity plan award (for years of service working for the city). 5% award for years of 12 & 17, 2% award for years 22 & 27. They also offer 2 weeks of vacation, 2 weeks of sick leave, 12 paid holidays and 2 personal days off.

The first person to see this and apply online will receive a $25 gift card to R&R BBQ. Make sure to mention Fox 13 The Place.

For more information and to apply visit sjc.utah.gov.