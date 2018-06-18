× Sixteen-year-old girl killed in fall from waterfall in Santaquin Canyon

SANTAQUIN CANYON, Utah — A 16-year-old girl died Monday morning after a fall in Santaquin Canyon.

The girl was hiking near a waterfall and fell approximately 60 feet, according to Sergeant Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.

She was in extremely critical condition, and attempts to save her, including CPR and an automated external defibrillator, were unsuccessful.

The victim’s name won’t be released until her family has been notified.