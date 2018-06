Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Large hail pummeled parts of the Salt Lake Valley Monday afternoon after the National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning in parts of Northern Utah.

The warning was issued at 10:45 a.m. and said damaging hail and wind were expected.

Areas that were expected to be hardest hit were West Jordan, Sandy, and Millcreek.

