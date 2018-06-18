Road trip safety tips

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On the road, life can change within seconds. It is always best to make sure you are prepared and follow safety tips to try and prevent any accidents.

Craig Swapp says that fatigue and distractions are main concerns when taking a road trip. To minimize distractions while driving, turn your phone off or put it on silent. Make time to respond to messages and calls during breaks.

A lot of us try to push ourselves further than we should but this is not a good idea. It is important to build in stops and times to rest. Craig Swapp suggests a 15-minute stop every three hours to get fresh air and take a bathroom break. Also, if you are traveling with children this will give them a chance to stretch their legs and run around.

Another important tip is to make sure your vehicle is running properly and the tires are in good condition. You don't want your car to break down especially if you are in an area with no reception.

