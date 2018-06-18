Police: SLC man punches officer in face, attempts to flee

SALT LAKE CITY – Police arrested a man early Saturday after he allegedly punched an officer in the face in an attempt to escape custody.

Brandon McMuran, 43, was initially stopped by police Saturday at 4:35 a.m. for an alleged bicycle violation.

Officers discovered that McMuran had a warrant out for his arrest.

While officers were aprehending him, McMuran spun around and punched an officer in the face, police said.

A brief foot pursuit and struggle ensued before officers were able to take McMuran into custody.

He was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail and charged with assault on a police officer, failure to stop at the command of a police officer, and resisting arrest.