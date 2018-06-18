Man injured, Payson home destroyed in overnight fire

PAYSON, Utah — Investigators are looking into what caused a house fire that left a man with burn injuries early Monday morning.

The fire started around midnight near 400 N and 300 E in Payson, across the street from Barnett High School.

According to the Payson Fire Department, four adults were living at the home. A 62-year-old man was taken to a hospital with burn injuries and the other three escaped unharmed.

Firefighters got the fire under control in about 30 minutes. The home is a total loss.

